Journalist reveals Liverpool move step closer to securing signing

Italian football journalist, Fabrizio Romano reveals that Liverpool have moved a step closer to securing Chiesa.

The renowned transfer expert took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide an update to the Anfield faithful on the transfer of the Italian international from Juventus.

Romano wrote: ‘First past of medical tests almost completed for Federico Chiesa at Liverpool. Juventus and Liverpool have all documents ready to get it signed’

With every passing second, Chiesa is getting closer to being announced as a Liverpool player. The Italian winger completing the medicals was a crucial thing considering his injury history and it’s good he has completed part of it.

The last thing the Reds will want is for their medicos team to find some issue that might prevent the deal from going through. That said, Chiesa has been fit for quite some time and it’s the confidence department that he is lacking in.

The marquee clash against Manchester United could give Liverpool fans their first glimpse of Chiesa. By this time, he would have had a couple of training sessions with the team. Of course, there is no need for him to start but he could have his first minutes.

Chiesa will need to work his way into Arne Slot’s plans if he harbours dreams of a first-XI spot. Right now, the competition for places in attack is extremely high due to Mohamed Salah making one of it his own and the Italian will be aware.

Don’t be surprised if Arne Slot tried Chiesa through the middle initially. The Dutch coach is not fully convinced by Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota has blown hot and cold playing in that position. The 26-year-old Italian has all the attributes to do a good job in this role.

For now, Liverpool are inching closer to their first actual signing of the summer if you don’t consider Giorgi Mamardashvili. Let’s hope everything else goes according to plan and that Chiesa is unveiled as a Reds player very soon.