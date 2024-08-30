Liverpool moved in to sign £54.6m DM, he’s now prepared to agree move to Premier League

There are a few areas in the Liverpool squad that need bolstering and it’s obvious that the club cannot address all issues in this transfer window. However, with the Deadline Day upon us, it’s now or never to make additions, if any.

One position that the Reds want to reinforce is defensive midfield. As per Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova, Liverpool made a late attempt to sign Porto’s Argentinian defensive midfielder Alan Varela.

News – Liverpool prepare last-minute signing of £624,000 a year defensive midfielder – Determined to get deal done

The journalist has also mentioned that Porto are demanding his £75.6m release clause to be paid to sell him this summer. However, we covered a story from Portugal earlier in June that the termination clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants is £54.6m (65 million euros).

As per yesterday’s version of Record, Varela is keen on a move to the Premier League and is on Liverpool’s radar. The player was recently quoted telling ESPN Argentina about his plans for the future.

“We always want to improve and make the leap to a league as important as the Premier League, but I’m calm. I try to work as much as possible and the moment will come when it comes”

Well, for Varela, the moment could be now. The 23-year-old is a solid defensive midfielder who is already well-rounded in his game despite his relatively young age. He has a calm head over his shoulders and can play as a single pivot and also as a part of a double pivot.

Having joined the club in 2023, Varela made 44 appearances across all competitions scoring two goals and providing three assists. Just one season on, he could already be set to take the next step in his relatively young career.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Porto until 2028 and the ball is firmly in their court. With not much time to find a replacement, the Portuguese giants could put their foot down and outright deny a transfer for Varela.

It’s up to Liverpool now to keep pushing and try to reach an agreement with Porto. It looks extremely unrealistic in the time remaining but the Reds must keep trying and see if some sort of arrangement can be worked out, if not for now, then for later.