After talks, Liverpool tabled bid to sign £27,000 a week player – Journalist

Liverpool’s continuous pursuit for a defensive midfielder continues as we count down the hours on Deadline Day before the transfer window shuts.

The Reds are not giving up on reinforcing the #6 position though and have even tabled a bid for a player.

News – Journalist – Liverpool have approved move to secure £182,000 a year player exit

As per journalist Luis Fregossi, the Reds have made a bid to FC Porto to try and sign Alan Varela before the deadline. The defensive midfielder has been on the club’s radar for quite some time now with the first interest dating back to April.

We covered a story earlier today revealing that Liverpool made an attempt to sign the 23-year-old who is keen on a move to the Premier League. Fregossi’s update comes on the heels of this attempt with the Reds launching a formal offer.

Liverpool have previously held talks to sign the player in February and another attempt was made in this transfer window, as per TYC Sports. A product of the Boca academy, Varela’s adaptation to European football has been seamless since his move to Porto.

Varela is a classical defensive midfielder who is excellent and anticipating opposition attacks and breaking the play up. The £27,000 a week 23-year-old is an adept passer and ball-carrier and tries to keep things simple and let the creative forces in front of him take over.

He is equally adept at playing as a sole pivot in a 4-3-3 or as a part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1, thanks to his well-rounded characteristics. It’s with merit that he is considered one of Argentina’s future stars and most exciting prospects.

Liverpool currently have Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch who play at the base of midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister. They have loaned out Stefan Bajcetic to RB Salzburg. They could now be set to bring Varela and pair him with his Argentinian counterpart.

A midfield duo of Varela and Mac Allister with the former sitting in a deeper role and the latter doing what he does best -operate as a playmaker from the deep could be a potent weapon for Arne Slot’s team. This transfer makes a lot of sense on paper and let’s see if it goes through today.