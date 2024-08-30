Liverpool have agreed fee £40million less than star’s worth for signing – Pundit

Liverpool’s only addition to the first-team squad for this season so far has been Federico Chiesa from Juventus. They did sign Giorgi Mamardashvili but the player will be linking up with the team only after the current season.

It’s not that the Reds signed Chiesa but rather how they did it. Liverpool have paid an initial fee of just £10m to Juventus to lure the 26-year-old Italian on a four-year contract. That feels like an absolute bargain.

Well, that’s what pundit Craig Burley thinks too. Speaking on ESPN’s YouTube channel, here is what the 52-year-old had to say about Liverpool’s signing:

“This is a player who really should be in the £50m+ category, but because of the contract, because of the injuries and so forth, this is a deal that I think, ‘Why wouldn’t you?”

What Burley says is spot on. If not for the contract situation and Chiesa’s indifferent form in the last couple of seasons, Juventus will be demanding six-seven times the same fee for the 26-year-old. The fact that Thiago Motta did not trust him played a part too.

Liverpool aren’t complaining. We are the benefactors of this unique situation with Chiesa and have managed to pull off a transfer coup. If the Italian can recover even half of the ability he had prior to his ACL injury, the Reds will have an excellent squad player.

Michael Edwards & co. have taken a punt on Chiesa at the perfect possible time. Towards the end of last season, he started showing glimpses of his former self and if he continues on a similar note, Liverpool can reap the rewards of the same.

Chiesa is unlikely to be a started in Arne Slot’s team. However, if his performances are compelling enough, he can work his way into the XI.

Regardless, the Azzurri star is an excellent option to have off the bench. Liverpool can thank their stars that no one rivalled them for this transfer target and now hope to do great things together in the seasons to come