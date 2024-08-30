‘Speculation’ – Journalist provides transfer update that Liverpool fans want to hear

Liverpool fans have been eager to find out what the club is going to do in terms of arrivals and departures on Deadline Day. There have been quite a few names being floated around without any concrete moves.

With respect to departures, two players who have been linked with exits from Liverpool in recent days are Caoimhin Kelleher and Joe Gomez. We covered a story earlier today revealing that Nottingham Forest were preparing to match Liverpool’s asking price for the Irish shot-stopper.

Gomez on the other hand has been linked with an exit for quite a few days now. We covered a story earlier in the week revealing that Crystal Palace were leading the race to sign the talented versatile English defender from Liverpool.

Even as everyone continues to wonder if the duo will leave the club today, James Pearce has provided an update on Athletic’s live blog that would please Liverpool fans. Here is what the journalist had to say:

“There’s been a lot of speculation about Joe Gomez and Caoimhin Kelleher, but they are both training with Slot’s squad at Kirkby today.”

This comes as a welcome boost to everyone who didn’t want to see two fan-favorites leave the club. Kelleher is a cult hero at Anfield for his heroics in the absence of Alisson Becker and the club would want him to stay.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez was brilliant last season under Jurgen Klopp. The German coach almost used him like a joker card, deploying him everywhere across the defense and even as a holding midfielder in a 4-3-3.

Should Gomez decide to stay with Liverpool, it is a huge headache sorted for Arne Slot whose team looks thin in defense. The Englishman can provide cover for all three positions and is a luxury to have in the squad at a time like this.

The fact that they are training with Slot’s squad ahead of the fixture against Manchester United is a clear indication that there is a future for both players at the club.

Unless something surprising happens in the coming hours, expect Gomez and Kelleher to be Liverpool players for at least one more season.