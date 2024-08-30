Player turned down London to agree £150,000 a week Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot has inherited a pretty strong squad and that has helped the Dutch boss make a strong start to this season without a new acquisition, winning the first two Premier League encounters.

After remaining quiet for most of this summer, Liverpool accelerated their efforts to bolster the squad late in this window and opened their account by signing Giorgi Mamardashvili but he is set to stay at Valencia on a season-long loan.

News – After talks, Liverpool tabled bid to sign £27,000 a week player – Journalist

So, Federico Chiesa is their first proper addition this summer and is likely to be the only acquisition. Liverpool have agreed on a £10m fee upfront with Juventus plus £2.5m in bonuses to acquire his service.

However, on TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has reported that before Chiesa’s move to Anfield, the top three London sides last term, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea tried to purchase him and even held talks with the Bianconeri to learn about the details of luring him.

Moreover, Barcelona also held talks with the forward’s entourage over a potential swoop. Still, the player eventually decided to sign for the Merseyside club following a positive conversation with the sporting director, Richard Hughes.

Chiesa has agreed on a £150,000-a-week in wages to move to Anfield, therefore to finalize the whole operation, Liverpool didn’t have to spend a lot.

With Mohamed Salah’s long-term future currently uncertain at the club as he has entered the final year of his current contract, signing a new attacker is the right decision.

Chiesa has proven his worth at the highest level hence although he found it difficult to showcase his best for Juventus in recent times, a change of scenery could help him regain his old self.