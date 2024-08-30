Journalist – Liverpool made contact to sign £60million star – Decision made

Contrary to popular belief, Liverpool have not made any acquisitions on transfer Deadline Day.

Despite having areas in the squad that they need to bolster, the Reds have not made a move of much significance in terms of arrivals.

One player that the Reds were linked with earlier in the day was Alan Varela. The 23-year-old Argentinian defensive midfielder would have solved Arne Slot’s quest for a new #6 but FC Porto were not planning to entertain any transfer offer.

As per journalist Eduardo Burgos, Liverpool made inquiries to sign Alan Varela but did not send any formal offers. FC Porto had no intention of letting the 23-year-old leave this summer, regardless of the offer.

The club’s new president Villas-Boas made a decision to hold on to the Argentinian prodigy at all costs. Porto signed the 23-year-old from Boca for around £6.8m only a year ago but the Reds would have had to pay at least £60m.

That’s almost a 10-time value multiplication in just one season which is quite characteristic of how Portuguese clubs consider business. It remains to be seen if Varela is an option for Liverpool in future transfer windows.

The 23-year-old was most recently seen in the Olympic Games for Argentina U-23. He is a defensive midfielder with typical South American aggression. He is an excellent play-breaker and also has a good pass in his locker.

Sooner or later, Liverpool will need to make a significant defensive midfield signing.

Varela would be a perfect folly to Alexis Mac Allister in midfield and the Reds must keep close tabs on him for future transfer windows.