Giorgi Mamardashvi was Liverpool’s first signing of the recently concluded summer transfer window and the Merseysiders agreed a £29.5million deal to hire him from Valencia.

The Reds wanted the Georgian shot stopper to spend this season on loan with Bournemouth, however, his preference was to remain at the Mestalla.

Liverpool listened and granted Mamardashvili his wish, but at the moment, he is having an extremely torrid time on the field with Valencia.

In the first game of the Spanish La Liga, the Los Che were defeated at home by current leaders, FC Barcelona, and the 23-year-old goalie conceded two goals.

A week later, Celta Vigo shipped three goals past him and last week, Athletic Bilbao handed Valencia a third league defeat on the trot (1-0), much to the despair of Mamardashvili.

Yesterday, Baraja’s men were able to earn their first point in the draw against Villarreal and the new Anfield signing yet again failed to keep a clean sheet. He has let in 7 goals in 4 games and Valencia find themselves rock bottom of the table.

Perhaps, after agreeing a deal with Liverpool, Mamardashvili should have opted to move to Bournemouth, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League and the Cherries registered their first win of the season after bouncing back from 2-0 down against Everton.

On the other hand, Arne Slot’s men are yet to concede a goal in the current campaign and will collide against Manchester United at Old Trafford later today.

Valencia are the worst team in Spain at the moment and Liverpool would not ideally want Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive on a low after a season of relegation.

Still a long long way to go and let’s see how the youngster’s loan campaign pans out.