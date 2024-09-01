Reporter – Player has made “best” decision to secure move to Liverpool

Federico Chiesa was a wanted man in the last transfer window, but he turned down multiple clubs to secure a move to Liverpool.

The Merseysiders, who were once ready to pay 100 million euros for the Italian, ended up getting him in a deal of just 15 million euros from Juventus.

News – Liverpool’s £29.5million signing is having an extremely torrid time

According to Fabrizio Ponciroli, Federicio Chiesa has made the “best” decision to move to Liverpool this summer.

The Italian reporter told TMW Radio (via Tutto Juve):

“He could have avoided the useless controversy over the contract, a thank you to the fans would have been enough. He made the best choice, Chiesa could no longer stay at Juve. He is going to a team where he will not be a starter, he comes in as a second or third substitution and therefore he will be more relaxed, he will have everything to gain.”

“It is a shame because he is an Italian boy, another important piece that goes abroad but in Italy there was no place suitable for him. Rome does not seem like the right place to me, I think that going abroad is the right choice, especially the Premier League”.

Last season, the Azzurri playmaker netted 10 goals in all competitions and was a key member of Juve’s Coppa Italia winning squad.

However, Ponciroli mainly remembers his “negative” performances and is not upset that he ended up leaving the Turin giants in the summer transfer window.

The reporter is perhaps right about Chiesa’s low chances of getting into the Liverpool starting XI. He can play on either flank and even in the No. 10 role. Last term, the Old Lady mainly utilized him in the secondary striker’s position.

However, at Anfield, Szoboszlai is the first choice CAM under Slot, and Diaz and Salah are the preferred wingers.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have got themselves a proven quality player in Chiesa, that too for a bargain and, fans are absolutely delighted with his arrival. Will he be a hit in English football? Only time will tell.