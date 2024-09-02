Liverpool already preparing move to finally seal midfield signing

After remaining quiet for the majority of the summer window, Liverpool sealed a couple of late deals to strengthen the squad.

Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus in a £12.5m deal, while Giorgi Mamardashvili agreed to move next season and he is seen as a long-term replacement for Allison.

However, it is no secret that Liverpool were keen on signing a new defensive midfielder and Martin Zubimendi was their primary target. Even Arne Slot admitted that the Reds moved in to secure the Spaniard.

Following his decision to stay at Real Sociedad, Liverpool didn’t go for an alternative option before the deadline and have used Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 position this term..

Now, Football Insider states that although the Reds didn’t hire a midfielder this summer, Arne Slot remains keen on purchasing one. Therefore, the Anfield side are set to review options over the next few months before a potential swoop to finally lure a new number six in the January window.

Following Fabinho’s departure last summer, Jurgen Klopp opted to acquire Wataru Endo’s services to replace the Brazilian after missing out on signing a few high-profile targets with Moises Caicedo being among them.

The ex-Liverpool boss kept faith in the Japanese international last term but, it seems Slot hasn’t been impressed by him hence he wants an upgrade. The Asian star has played only for a single minute so far in the Premier League this season.

The Dutch boss has used Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in a double pivot thus far this term. Still, adding depth in this position and properly replacing Fabinho would be the right decision considering the hectic schedule this term.

