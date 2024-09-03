Liverpool boss prepared to agree terms over £90,000 a week with Anfield star – Report

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have made the perfect start to the Premier League season, winning three out of three games so far. They are yet to concede a single goal this season and have managed to get past their opponents with ease.

The Dutch coach’s style of play is taking some time to get used to. One player who has been a protagonist so far in Slot’s team is Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger has been on fire so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in three games.

Diaz has clearly established himself as Slot’s starting left-winger ahead of Slot’s compatriot, Cody Gakpo, and looks set to stay in that role as long as he can keep performing. The system that the manager uses suits the former Porto star and this looks like a perfect match.

As per TBR Football, Arne Slot is very happy with what Luis Diaz has done so far and is on board with offering him lucrative wages to extend his contract at the club. The player’s representatives want to make him one of the highest-paid earners at Anfield.

Diaz still has three years left on his current contract at Anfield and his agents have been pushing for fresh terms for quite some time now. This also prompted interest from Barcelona in the summer but the transfer did not happen.

The 27-year-old is currently earning around £90,000 a week at Anfield which makes him the 13th highest earner at the club. He is due for a raise in pay and Liverpool and Arne Slot also seem to think that he deserves it.

The issue with Luis Diaz has never been his ability but has often been his productivity. He has started off this season in a very productive way and should he continue on a similar note, he deserves to be one of Liverpool’s highest-paid earners.

It’s been just three games and it’s too early to make a call on Diaz. We have seen in past seasons that injuries are one of his biggest banes and it remains to be seen if the South American can continue remaining fit and constantly chip in with goals and assists for Arne Slot’s team.