Report – Liverpool moved in with blitz to sign £178,000 a week player

Liverpool have concluded their transfer business for the summer and interesting details about their transfer window are emerging.

It so happens that there were players that the Reds tried for but the transfers did not go through.

As per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool moved in with a blitz to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker was looking for an exit all through the summer with Premier League rivals Chelsea also heavily linked with the player.

Osimhen currently earns €11m a year [around £178,000 a week] at the Serie A club. Saudi club Al-Ahli were willing to offer him around €40m a season but were not willing to meet Napoli’s valuation of around €70m. They instead turned to a cheaper alternative in Ivan Toney.

The Rome based news source mention that Liverpool and Chelsea moved in and attempted to sign, but were not able to agree to Osimhen’s salary demands.

After failing to find a transfer when, the player has now joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan. The window in Turkey is open till September 18.

Osimhen’s talent needs no introduction as such. He has caught the eye of Europe with his performances for Napoli over the past couple of seasons. He is a guarantee for goals and he surely would have helped Liverpool and Arne Slot.

That said, it’s good that Liverpool did not make a move for Victor Osimhen this summer considering that it isn’t worth disrupting the wage structure to sign the Nigerian. The squad is good as it is and it’s time to move on from the 25-year-old once and for all.

Besides, we have someone like Darwin Nunez on whom we spent huge money. The ex-Benfica man has a lot of raw potential and needs a manager like Arne Slot to mould him.

The Dutch coach managed to do that with Santiago Gimenez at Feyenoord and let’s hope he can do the same with the Uruguayan striker at Anfield.