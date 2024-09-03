Report – Star will be ready to accept £18.2million a year terms with Liverpool

Although Liverpool didn’t hand many new signings to the new manager, Arne Slot, this summer, the Reds have enjoyed a stellar start under the Dutch boss’ guidance this term.

They have won all three of the Premier League games thus far this season, scoring seven goals and conceding zero. Most importantly, one of those victories came against arch-rivals, Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Merseyside club thrashed the Red Devils 3-0 and Mohamed Salah was impressive in the fixture as he so often does in this high-voltage encounter, scoring a goal and registering two assists.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has continued to emerge. Considering the position he currently holds in the Liverpool squad, it would be difficult to replace him if they let him leave for free next summer.

Football Insider states that Salah has privately expressed his desire to remain at Anfield but he doesn’t want to take a pay-cut. Hence, he will be ready to accept a deal with the current salary package that he earns – which is £350,000-a-week and £18.2m-a-year.

The Egyptian’s impact on Liverpool after joining the club back in 2017 has been astonishing and he has been one of the best players in the world for some time.

Therefore, the Reds should now focus on tying him down into a new contract, although he is set to turn 33 next year.

It is risky to hand a 32-year-old player an enormous new deal like that but considering his current physical state, he can easily play at the highest level for a few more years at least.

So, it would be a no-brainer to offer Salah a new deal by matching his demands. What do you think?