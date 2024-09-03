Liverpool have made shock move to sign £90million star – Report

There are some lines in football that you simply don’t cross. The Real Madrid – Barcelona divide. The Manchester United – Manchester City divide. The Tottenham – Arsenal divide. Similarly, the Merseyside divide.

Moving from Goodison to Anfield or vice-versa simply doesn’t fly with fans and it’s something that is hardly ever done.

News – Report – Liverpool moved in with blitz to sign £178,000 a week player

The last time Liverpool and Everton did direct transfer business, it was two decades ago which explains how rare it is.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have done the unthinkable and made a shock move to sign Everton’s up-and-coming star, Jarrad Branthwaite. The Reds had concrete interest in the 22-year-old and continue to do so going forward.

The Toffees wanted a whopping £90m to sell the player when Manchester United came knocking in the summer transfer window and one cannot imagine what they would demand should Liverpool knock on the door. Branthwaite has a contract with Everton until 2027.

This put Everton in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations (if there will be any). For what it’s worth, the player is open to crossing the Merseyside divide and joining Liverpool should they make him an offer.

Branthwaite is highly regarded as one of the best English youngsters coming up in the game. He was a rock for the Toffees last season and has missed the initial part of this campaign through an injury.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a concrete move to sign Jarrad Branthwaite any time soon. As of today, there is a huge gulf in class between the Reds of Merseyside and the Blues.

It isn’t even a comparison. If Branthwaite is willing to make it happen, should we have any issued with it? Let’s see how the transfer unfolds.