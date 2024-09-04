Expert – Liverpool agreed £41.6million contract for signing

Liverpool made only one addition to the first-team squad this summer and that was Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The Italian winger was the Reds’ second signing of the summer after Giorgi Mamardashvili although the Georgian goalkeeper isn’t going to join Arne Slot’s team until next summer.

News – Liverpool set to initiate negotiations with player willing to secure deal – Report

Chiesa is yet to play for the Reds having watched his new team’s annihilation of Manchester United at Old Trafford from the stands. The 26-year-old will be keen to get on the pitch and showcase his footballing abilities at Anfield.

Finance expert, Stefan Borson, speaking to Football Insider has delved deeper into what he thinks are the finances of Chiesa’s contract. Here is what he had to say:

“The thing about Chiesa is he was on very big money at Juventus and they are very big payers. He was also coming into the last year of his contract, so there has been a bit of confusion or controversy about his wages. My understanding is that he was paid the best part of €10million at Juventus because of the way their wages are reported are often net, so he’s paid €5million net. I suspect he’s being paid at least £200,000 a week at Liverpool.”

If Chiesa was earning around £200,000 a week, that would work out to around £41.6m on a four-year contract with the club. That is quite a heft wage package that the Reds have agreed for a player who might not be a regular starter for the club.

Make no mistake – Chiesa has the ability to become a starter for Liverpool but currently, he will have to work his way into a team where there is no dearth of wingers. It will be a long road to stardom for the Italian winger.

Once touted for Italian greatness, Chiesa’s career has stalled in the past couple of seasons due to injuries and inconsistency. The good thing for him is the fact that time is on his side and he is yet to enter the prime years of his career.

Liverpool have taken a gamble on him at the best possible time. Should this signing work out, the Reds would have pulled off one of the bargains of the summer. It remains to be seen how his time at Anfield pans out in the coming years.