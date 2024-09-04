Liverpool plot move to sign £70million man to replace £12.5million a year star – Report

Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar start to this season having won all three of the first three encounters in the Premier League.

The frontline have been in tremendous form, scoring seven goals, and the defense have been absolutely watertight as they haven’t conceded a goal yet.

The Reds are the only team in the English top-flight whose defense haven’t been breached as yet. Virgil van Dijk, who currently earns around £12.5m a year in salary, has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s backline and he has started the new campaign brilliantly once again.

However, he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t extended it yet so the Merseyside club are currently at risk of losing him for free next summer.

Football Insider states that Liverpool are planning to step up their efforts to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for Van Dijk and are a long-term ‘admirer’ of Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi.

It has been previously reported that the Eagles wanted a fee of around £70m for the Englishman this summer so although the Reds were interested in him, they didn’t formalise their interest as they weren’t willing to match the asking price.

However, Liverpool plot move to make a swoop for the Englishman next year as he could be available for a lower fee, given he will have only one year remaining in his current contract.

Now, FI states that Palace are ready to open talks with the defender to extend his contract but the defender reportedly isn’t in any rush to sign a new deal.

Newcastle made a concrete approach to sign him this summer but they eventually couldn’t agree on a deal in principle with the South London club.

Guehi is a Premier League proven defender and has also displayed his abilities on the International stage by helping England reach the final of the European Championships.

He is comfortable playing in both LCB and RCB positions and possesses leadership qualities as he is the club captain of Crystal Palace. Hence, he could be a shrewd long-term replacement for Van Dijk – who is set to turn 34 next year.