Done – “Highly rated” player agrees deal to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool were one of the most inactive sides in the summer transfer window as far as the arrivals are concerned.

The Reds were only able to secure one player to reinforce the first team squad for the 2024-25 campaign when Federicio Chiesa arrived a day before the deadline day.

News – Expert – Liverpool agreed £41.6million contract for signing

Now, Liverpool have completed a signing for their Youth Team by hiring the services of Rio Ngumoha, who left Chelsea to move to Anfield.

The 16-year-old playmaker has been linked with the Merseysiders for months and Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is “highly rated” by the club.

Yesterday, the Italian journalist confirmed that the signing of Rio Ngumoha at Liverpool is done. He agreed to move to the 19-time English champions after leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit.

As per The Athletic, the teenage sensation, who mainly features on the left side of the attack, has penned a normal scholarship deal with the Premier League side and could make his debut appearance for the U-18s when the club football returns after the international break.

Last season, he only made four starts for the U-18 Chelsea side, scored a goal and also provided an assist. Moreover, he started seven games for the England U-15 side and directly contributed four goals (two goals and two assists).

The Reds have a habit of spending wisely while ensuring they never end up on the negative side of FFP and PSR. So, they complete smart transfers for the first and youth teams and are one of the few clubs who love to promote their youngsters.

Last season, a whole bunch of academy players featured in the final of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea and won the last trophy for Jurgen Klopp.

So, Rio Ngumoha has made the right decision to secure a move to Liverpool? Will he be a hit at Anfield? Only time will tell.