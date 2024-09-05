Club prepare attack to secure signing of £67.3million Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool might have a problem to contend with next summer. The Reds might be off to a dream start to the campaign under Arne Slot, winning three out of three Premier League games and yet to concede a goal but a bigger issue might be on the horizon.

It is an issue that threatened to hit them in the face earlier this season but not much came of it. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is a huge worry for Liverpool with the England international having just a year left on his current contract.

News – Done – “Highly rated” player agrees deal to secure Liverpool move

As per Spanish publication, Fichajes, Real Madrid are preparing the attack for a blockbuster summer of 2025 and have set their sights on three players: Alphonso Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rodri. Los Blancos are buying their way to success in recent seasons.

Florentino Perez has gotten very clever in recent seasons. The Spanish giants are resorting to the tactic of signing high-profile superstars as free agents after they run their contracts down with their current clubs. This summer, they just signed Kylian Mbappe in a similar manner.

Madrid want to do the same with both Trent and Davies next summer, whilst making Rodri their club-record signing. It’s an attitude of arrogance that’s typical of the Spanish club in letting everyone know who the European powerhouses are.

Interestingly, Barcelona are also interested in signing the £67.3m English star but where they’ll find the finances to do the same is anyone’s guess.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Liverpool boy through and through. He came through the academy and is one of the club’s most important players. Without a doubt, the fans would want him to stay at Anfield forever.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old is swayed by interest from the Spanish giants. It’s very difficult to say no when Real Madrid come knocking but his affinity for Liverpool should help him make an easy decision on his future.

Let’s see how the Trent goes about the same before next summer.