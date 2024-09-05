Liverpool willing to sign £126million star, ‘astronomical offer’ would secure deal – Report

Mohamed Salah has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the years after joining from AS Roma back in 2017. He has helped the Reds win a Premier League trophy, the Champions League, Club World Cup and several domestic cup competitions.

The Egyptian has enjoyed a stellar start to this season as well, scoring three goals and registering as many assists in three Premier League appearances.

However, the 32-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract so his future is currently uncertain at Anfield. Liverpool are said to be willing to agree on a new deal with the African but with the forward getting older, a long-term replacement must be signed.

Back in June, it was reported that Liverpool were looking to sign Real Madrid star, Rodrygo, and even submitted an official proposal worth around £101m[€120m]. But, Los Blancos rejected it as they didn’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £126m[€150m].

Now, Spanish outlet, TDF, states that despite failing to sign him this summer, Liverpool remain keen on acquiring his service as a potential replacement for Salah.

Real Madrid don’t consider the attacker untouchable and would be open to cashing-in on him should they receive an ‘astronomical offer’.

However, the report says Rodrygo is comfortable in the Spanish capital and isn’t thinking about leaving the Santiago Bernabéu anytime soon.

The Brazilian is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He has already won every major title with the Spanish giants and is also a key part of Brazil squad.

The 23-year-old could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool as a long-term replacement for Salah if they purchase him.

