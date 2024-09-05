Talks held – Liverpool have moved in to sign star, who wants £25.3million deal

Liverpool have had an interesting transfer window which was characterized more by their lack of activity than their involvement in it.

It was only in the last week that the club pushed to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Now, it looks like despite the transfer window having concluded in England, Liverpool could make a move to bring in one of Chiesa’s old teammates from Juventus. Adrien Rabiot, the French midfielder, is currently a free agent after his contract expired with the Serie A side.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport has revealed that he earned €7.5m a year at Juventus in his last year with the club. However, he did not renew his deal. AC Milan then proceeded to make him an offer of around €5.5m per annum, which the player turned down.

The Milan based media outlet have claimed that Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have lately moved in for Rabiot.

Last month, Caught Offside revealed that Rabiot has held talks with Liverpool and wants minimum €10m euros per year and a three-year contract to sign for his new club and it would work out to around £25.3m as a package for the Reds.

Having not made any significant dents to their wage bill so far this season, it would not be an issue for Liverpool to pay the aforementioned amounts and sign Rabiot. The 29-year-old Frenchman comes with a wealth of experience and can help the club in the short-term.

Considering he is a free agent, it comes as no surprise to see Rabiot demand the kind of wages that he is. With years of playing experience with PSG, Juventus and the French national team, Arne Slot could call upon the 29-year-old wherever he needs him.

Rabiot is not a natural #6 but he can play as a double pivot and also at left-back. With a long season awaiting Liverpool, they need solid options for rotation and it makes sense to sign the ex-Juventus midfielder. Let’s see if the club thinks the same way and wraps up a deal for him soon.