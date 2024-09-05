Report – Liverpool intent on finally signing £38million star

Liverpool have enjoyed a great start under the new manager, Arne Slot in the Premier League this season and their defence has been rock solid thus far, conceding no goal.

Virgil van Dijk has been the talismanic figure for the Reds over the last few years and he has commenced the new campaign brilliantly.

However, his future isn’t secured at Anfield at the moment as despite entering the final year of his current contract, he hasn’t extended it yet.

The Dutchman is the only left-sided centre-back that Slot has at the moment as Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are all comfortable playing in the RCB position.

Now, Caught Offside states that Liverpool are planning to sign a new LCB and are interested in Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio. The Reds were keen on signing him this summer but were put off by the defender’s £51m[€60m] release clause.

However, Portuguese outlet, O Jogo reported last month that Sporting are open to lowering their asking price and are prepared to accept a discounted fee of around £38m.

CO states Newcastle United are also in this race and Manchester United previously expressed their interest in him. Therefore, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals to get any potential deal done for Goncalo Inacio.

The 23-year-old is a left-footed centre-back and can also provide cover in the left-back position if needed. He has showcased his qualities for the Lions under Ruben Amorim in recent times, helping the Portuguese giants win a couple of league titles.

Inacio is comfortable on the ball and would be an ideal option to play in Arne Slot’s system. In your opinion, should Liverpool sign the Sporting CP star to bolster the backline?