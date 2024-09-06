Club want replacement after ‘complete’ player agreed Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer transfer window but the player will only arrive next season.

If the latest reports in the Spanish media are anything to go by then the Los Che are looking to replace the Georgian international at the Mestalla.

As per today’s version of Super Deporte, the goalkeeping position at Valencia is protected by Mamardashvili but with the player agreeing to join Liverpool, the La Liga side want a ‘reliable’ replacement for the 23-year-old.

In the summer, the Spaniards secured the signing of Stole Dimitrievski from Rayo Vallecano. However, the North Macedonian, who has so far warmed the bench this term, will turn 31 later this year, and therefore, a young shot stopper is needed who can serve the club in the long run.

Hence, Valencia may have to splash the cash to replace Mamardashvili, who was snapped up by Liverpool in a smart piece of business.

Before jumping into the transfer market, Super Deporte claim the Mestalla outfit will turn to their academy that has consistently produced good goalkeepers like Vicente Guaita, Cristian Rivero or Antonio Sivera.

Now, the lime light is on 16-year-old goalie, Luis Romero Descals, who has trained under head coach Ruben Baraja and even made his debut for Valencia Mestalla in a friendly contest.

The news source have mentioned that the teenage sensation already has the talent to make his first appearance for the first team and establish himself. Will Romero be the one to replace Mamardashvili in the starting XI next season? Only time will tell.

Yesterday, Super Deporte stated that Giorgi is a ‘complete’ goalkeeper and will soon be the best shot stopper in the world.

The media outlet claim Arne Slot knew Mamardashvili is too good to be a bench warmer at Liverpool and therefore allowed him to stay at Valencia for this season.

He has recently been nominated for the Yachine Trophy after his impressive European Championships campaign for Georgia.