Liverpool to offer lucrative deal to agree terms with “world-class” £4.7million a year star – Report

Liverpool and Luis Diaz are both off to a dream start to the new season. The Arne Slot era could not have started better from the Reds’ perspective with three impressive Premier League wins without conceding a single goal.

Salah might have been the star of the team so far, unsurprisingly, but one player who has caught the eye is Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has been impressive and more importantly consistent in these first three games for the Reds and earlier reports indicated that Arne Slot wants the player to be handed a new deal.

Now, as per This is Anfield, Liverpool are prepared to offer a lucrative deal to agree terms over a new contract with Luis Diaz amid interest from Barcelona and PSG. The Reds want to tie down the South American to a long-term deal.

Diaz deserves a lucrative new deal

Diaz has always been impressive on the eye but his end product is what was frustrating last term. This season, it seems that the 27-year-old is finally coming off age and looks more assured when it comes to both scoring goals and teeing up teammates.

After the game against Man Utd, Red Devils legend and pundit Roy Keane told Sky Sports (via Liverpool.com) that Luis Diaz is world-class. Here is what he had to say:

“He’s a threat, his little touches. When you’re watching him live you see the bigger picture. I really enjoy watching him. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. He’s a world-class player.”

The former Porto winger currently earns around £4.7m per year. Compared to someone like Salah who earns around £18.2m per year, what the Colombian is taking home is a meagre salary.

The 27-year-old is due a pay raise and any new contract would be well deserved.

Let’s see how long it takes before Liverpool can tie down Diaz to a new deal. He looks happy at Anfield and there should be no reason why he doesn’t want to sign a new contract.

However, negotiations can always turn out to be a surprise package and it remains to be seen how this goes.