Report – Liverpool have to agree £70million+ fee to secure signing

Liverpool have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new defender as they have been linked with a few names over the last two years.

However, they haven’t decided to hire anyone yet but with Virgil van Dijk already entering the final year of his current contract and is set to turn 34 next year, the Reds could finally opt to lure a new center-back next year.

One player – who has continuously been mentioned as a serious target for Liverpool in recent times is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. Arne Slot’s side were said to be willing to purchase him this summer but eventually opted not to push forward with this deal as they felt the Eagles’ price tag was too high.

Now, Football Insider states that Guehi is set to enter the final year of his current contract next summer and Crystal Palace are willing to tie their club captain down into a new contract soon.

However, the player is seeking a release clause to be included in his new deal if he were to sign one. Newcastle United tried to purchase the Englishman by submitting a £70million offer this summer but the South London club eventually rejected it.

So, it is expected that Oliver Glasner’s side will include an exit clause worth more than £70million. Therefore, Slot’s side will likely have to trigger his release clause to acquire his service next year.

Liverpool splashed £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk back in 2018 knowing that he is the right man to bolster the backline. Now, it remains to be seen what Liverpool decide about Guehi.

The former Chelsea defender has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League and it is apparent that he possesses high potential. However, the 24-year-old is not the tallest of center-backs and as a result, he isn’t the best in the air.

Have your say – should Liverpool spend over £70million to sign Marc Guehi?