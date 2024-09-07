Liverpool plot offer to agree pre-contract to sign £183,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool struggled with their left-back issues last term due to the injury absence of Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Jurgen Klopp was left without a specialist left-back at one stage last season and was forced to deploy Joe Gomez in that position. Although he did well, the 27-year-old is more comfortable playing on the opposite side.

The Reds would be hoping that they won’t have to face a similar scenario this season but with Robertson already entering his 30s and his current contract set to expire in less than two years, it might be the right time to start thinking about the long-term future and sign a potential replacement for him.

On HITC, Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies, and they could make an offer soon.

The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and would leave Allianz Arena as a free agent should he not sign an extension with the Bavarian club over the coming months.

So, Liverpool can manage to agree on a pre-contract deal with him in January to acquire his service next summer.

The journalist says both Manchester Club, Chelsea and Arsenal are also considering purchasing him. However, European Champions, Real Madrid, are ahead in the race.

Liverpool and other Premier League clubs feel Los Blancos are going to be Davies’ next destination. Still, they are looking to stay in the mix with the hope of beating the Spanish giants.

Alphonso Davies currently earns around £183,000-a-week in salary and would likely demand a raise to join Liverpool. Therefore, the Merseyside club will have to hand the Canadian a hefty salary package to hire him. Considering he is set to be available for free, Arne Slot’s side could accept his demand.

Davies is deemed one of the most talented young left-backs in the world having spent a successful time with Bayern Munich over the last few years. Should the Reds secure his signing to replace Robertson?