Liverpool prepare move to finally sign £58.9million player to replace star – Report

For two seasons in a row, Liverpool have failed to sign a new central defender despite a few options leaving. The arrival of Jarrel Quansah has alleviated the issue to a certain extent.

However, currently, Arne Slot has only three natural options to call up in the first-team roster.

Experienced defender Joel Matip left the club on a free transfer. The Reds were linked with a number of defenders throughout the transfer window but a move never materialized until the very end.

That said, Liverpool will know they need to reinforce this area sooner rather than later.

Club legend, Virgil van Dijk’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with the player currently 33 years old, the Reds will have to start planning for the future without the Dutchman. As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Juventus star Gleison Bremer as a potential reinforcement.

We covered a story during the transfer window about Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian centre-back and that Juventus were willing to let him go for a fee of around £58.9m. However, the transfer never materialized and the player is still with the Old Lady.

As per the media outlet, the Reds however seem determined and prepare to return for him in future transfer windows as they see the 27-year-old as the perfect candidate to replicate the defensive solidity that Virgil van Dijk is known for. On face level, it looks like a good option.

However, Van Dijk at Anfield is much more than just defensive solidity. He is about distribution, cross-field passes and most importantly, leadership.

One cannot yet determine whether Bremer is in the same bracket when it comes to such facets. He is an excellent defender and arguably one of the best in Serie A alongside Alessandro Bastoni.

As Van Dijk’s replacement, Bremer makes a lot of sense but it would be wise for Liverpool to look at a left-footed option considering they already have right footed Konate and Quansah. Only time will tell how this transfer saga pans out.