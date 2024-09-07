Report – Liverpool want to sign £100million “fantastic” passer

Liverpool need for a defensive midfielder cannot be understated. The club never replaced Fabinho once the Brazilian left at the beginning of last season.

They signed Endo but the Japanese midfielder was a stop-gap signing and surely not a long-term option.

The club’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad throughout this summer is well documented. Liverpool wanted to try and sign the Spanish maestro but the player rejected the offer to continue with the Basque club.

As per Daily Mail, one player that Liverpool want to sign is Crystal Palace defensive midfielder, Adam Wharton. The player is valued at around £100m and is highly regarded as one of the biggest English talents in world football.

As per former Man United player, Paul Parker, Wharton is a ‘fantastic passer’. Here is what he had to say about the young 20-year-old.

“His range of passing is fantastic. He very rarely gives it away. He’s always positive with his passing as well.”

Often, when you see Wharton play, he looks like a Spaniard in the guise of an Englishman. He has the technical ability characteristic of La Roja players and should fit perfectly in that team. He is destined to be a great player for the Three Lions.

Martin Zubimendi might be the more-rounded player at the moment and might have huge potential but Adam Wharton has a higher ceiling and is home-grown, therefore, it makes a lot of sense for Liverpool to pursue a transfer for him in the coming windows.

The Reds are expected to face competition from Manchester City for his signature. The youngster will be keen to impress for the Eagles in the coming season and further enhance his stocks.

Interest in him is likely to keep going up and let’s see if Liverpool make a concrete approach in the coming transfer windows.