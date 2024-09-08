Liverpool want to sign “great” £386,000 a week star to replace Salah for free – Report

Liverpool have a huge problem they’ll have to contend with in the coming months. The club need to find a way to deal with the contractual situations of three superstars – Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

All three players have their contracts expiring in 2025 and the club needs to make a decision. The easiest decision has to be Trent.

The 25-year-old defender has a huge future in the game and the club would want to keep him at the club for a long time.

The tougher decision for them to make is to decide what to do with Salah and Van Dijk. The former is 32 and the latter is 33 and it remains to be seen if the duo want to continue with the club beyond the current season.

It looks like Liverpool want to identify a succession plan for the Egyptian superstar. As per TDF, Liverpool want to try and sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane as a replacement for Mohamed Salah on a free transfer next summer.

Sane, who has a Manchester City past, earns around £386,000 a week at the German club. That’s quite a hefty wage that the 28-year-old earns and he may to have to agree to a wage reduction to secure a transfer to Anfield.

Last month, former Liverpool attacker, Jermaine Pennant, tipped Liverpool to replace Salah with Leroy Sane, via The Mirror. Here is what he had to say:

“You need someone with experience to replace Mohamed Salah, like Leroy Sane. For me, that would be a great signing, he has pace, he cuts in on his right or left.”

The German winger’s game has changed a lot since his time at Man City. Under Pep Guardiola, he played as a traditional left-sided attacker who went all the way to the by-line before cutting across to find attackers in space.