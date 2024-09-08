Liverpool ready early plan to sign £50m star, who is open to Anfield move – Report

It might not be even two weeks since the summer transfer window came to a close for the 2024-25 season and clubs have already started being linked with players for the next summer.

It looks like Liverpool are readying some early plans too.

News – Liverpool prepare move to finally sign £58.9million player to replace star – Report

Liverpool by now are aware of the fact that they might have to replace Mohamed Salah next summer with the Egyptian in his final 12 months at Anfield. Should the 32-year-old decide not to sign a new contract, the Reds will have to replace him.

As per Give Me Sport, Liverpool are putting early plans in to sign a new forward next summer and it could be Brentford £50m-rated winger, Bryan Mbeumo. Newcastle United and Arsenal are also expected to rival the Reds for his signature.

Early on in the summer, L’Equipe claimed that the 25-year-old was ready to make a big move and join a top club like Liverpool. Mbeumo has been showing his class for the Bees for quite some time now and deserves this step up.

We previously covered a story as per HITC that Liverpool were indeed interested in signing the Cameroonian forward and that it is likely to cost them around £50m. Considering his past few seasons, he has proved himself worthy of that price tag.

Mbuemo has proved to be a class act for Brentford. He scored nine goals and provided six assists for the Bees in the Premier League last season.

Making up for the loss of Ivan Toney who was suspended for the first half of the season. He has started this season in the same vein with three goals in three Premier League games.

All things considered, having already signed Chiesa for cheap, Liverpool can afford to sign someone like Bryan Mbeumo to reinforce the position, should the Egyptian leave. The question is, is he good enough to replace the Anfield superstar?