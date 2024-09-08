£192,000 a week star now expected to agree Liverpool deal – Report

Liverpool are working hard on the contractual situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

It’s difficult to have three of your best players in the squad having their contracts expire together.

Of the three, one would have to say that the most important contract negotiation that Liverpool have to pull off is the one to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold. It might also end up being their best bet among the three as of today.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are keen to agree to a deal with Trent before January after which the 25-year-old will be free to talk with foreign clubs.

The Reds view him as the future captain to Virgil van Dijk which is obvious considering he is the current vice-captain.

The report reveals that of the players, he is the most likely to sign a new contract with the club as things stand. Considering the other two players are 32 and 33 respectively, it makes sense that they have concerns over signing a new deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world. He might have his detractors when it comes to the defensive side of his game but there aren’t many players who can creatively influence a team as much as the Englishman does.

The £192,000 a week star is a cheat code for the Liverpool team when building attacks and he would be the same should he play for any top team in the world. Arne Slot must try and keep him at the club at any cost for a long time.

The good thing is that Trent is a Liverpool boy through and through. Having come through the academy, he might also want to stay with the club but let’s hope he is not swayed by any big shark circling him.

Kops around the world will want their vice-captain to sign a new contract as soon as possible and let’s see how it goes.