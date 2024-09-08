Another source confirms, Liverpool willing to sign £35,000 a week midfielder – Report

It has been a week since the transfer window has closed and it feels like Liverpool are being linked with more players after it than they were linked with during the window. In the summer, they made just one signing effective this season.

Liverpool have already wrapped up a signing for Giorgi Mamardashvili who will join the club next summer and it looks like they are planning for other players too.

Yesterday, we covered a story via The Mail stating that Liverpool wanted to sign talented English midfielder Adam Wharton.

Now, as per Football Insider, their sources have also confirmed the Reds’ interest in the 20-year-old. Considering the desperate need for a defensive midfielder, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool are being heavily linked with Wharton.

The midfielder earns around £35,000 a week on his current contract with Crystal Palace. A technically proficient presence at the base of midfield, Wharton has all the raw materials it takes to become one of the best in his position.

Currently, Ryan Gravenberch is doing a great job in Arne Slot’s team playing as a double pivot alongside Alexis Mac Allister. It has helped the Dutch coach to make a brilliant start to the season with three goals in three games.

However, Liverpool’s search for a defensive midfielder has extended for quite some time. They looked keen on signing Martin Zubimendi but that transfer did not happen as per plan with the Spaniard choosing to stay at Real Sociedad.

All this points back to the question of why Liverpool chose not to trust Stefan Bajcetic with a role this season?

That however is not a question we have an answer to and it remains to be seen if Liverpool make a move for Wharton in the future.