Report – Liverpool eager to sign £45,000 a week versatile playmaker

Following Federico Chiesa’s arrival this summer, Liverpool currently have four wingers at their disposal. They have Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez as well and both can play on the flanks if needed.

However, with Mohamed Salah’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Reds have seemingly started putting plans to replace the Egyptian in-case they fail to find an agreement with him over a new contract.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as a serious target for the Merseyside club and they have already started early plans to sign him with the player open to moving to Anfield.

Now, on HITC, Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are a huge admirer of Mbeumo and are keen on purchasing him in 2025.

The player has entered the final two-years of his current contract and the Bees are willing to tie him down to a new deal to keep the vultures away. Still, the player is in no rush to sign an extension yet.

Brentford are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £50m next year if they eventually fail to find an agreement with him over a new deal.

The journalist says Liverpool aren’t the only club planning to sign him as Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Mbeumo has showcased his qualities for Brentford in the Premier League in recent years after helping them gain promotion back in 2021.

He was even the main man for Thomas Frank’s side last term amid Ivan Toney’s absence due to his suspension and following the Englishman’s departure this summer, the Cameroonian would now take his place as the talismanic figure this season.

The 25-year-old, who currently earns £45,000-a-week in salary at Gtech Community Stadium, is a versatile forward as he is a right-winger by traits but can also play the secondary striker’s role and even in the No. 9 position if needed.

