Liverpool prepared to break policy to sign deal with star willing to accept – Report

There is a famous saying – “The candle burns brightest at its last wick.” It would not be wrong to associate this with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian winger is in the final year of his contract and could leave at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old superstar has started this campaign like a man with a point to prove. Salah has three goals and three assists from as many Premier League games this season and will want to continue the same form throughout the season.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to break their own policy and are willing to offer a ‘bumper deal’ to the Reds superstar despite him being aged over 30. The report adds that there is a willingness on the player’s side to extend his contract soon.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has offered his two cents on Salah’s situation at Liverpool as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“As of today, it is not over at all between Salah and Liverpool. Talks will follow and we will see how these discussions will go on the project, on the contract, the length of the contract, and obviously money and salary.”

Considering his early season form, there is no reason for Liverpool to not offer him a new contract. However, Salah’s seasons in recent times have shown a tendency where he starts off really strong but eventually tapers off through the course of it.

Liverpool and Arne Slot will be hoping that the former Roma man can maintain his form throughout the campaign. His performances directly correlate with the Reds’ success on the pitch and he is arguably the club’s most important player.

The next few weeks will turn out to be crucial in the contract negotiations between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

It remains to be seen what terms the club offers and how they deal with this issue of sorting out the future of one of their superstars.