Liverpool prepared to pay £50.6m, will move to finally sign playmaker – Report

The situation surrounding Liverpool in the past couple of weeks has been rather hilarious. It feels like they have been linked with more players after the transfer window than they were linked with during the recently concluded summer window.

Despite not making any additions to the squad other than Federico Chiesa, Liverpool have made the perfect start to the season. The club has won all their games so far and have done so without conceding a single goal.

Now, Liverpool are once again linked with a move to sign La Liga playmaker, Takefusa Kubo, from Real Sociedad.

Last month, renowned Madrid based outlet, AS that Liverpool were willing to pay the Japanese star’s release clause of £50.6m but the player decided to stay with Real Sociedad. The 23-year-old also rejected big offers from Saudi Arabia to stay in Spain.

Now, another Spanish source have reported that Liverpool have not given up and they will move again to finally sign Takefusa Kubo.

The media outlet also claimed that the Asian star has a clause worth £50.6m and the Reds have no obstacle in paying that sum.

Liverpool are unlikely to have any issues paying the release clause for Kubo considering they were willing to pay even more to secure the signature of Martin Zubimendi in the summer. The issue with these Real Sociedad players has been convincing them to leave.

There is something about the Basque club that makes players stay loyal to them. Stars of the club like Kubo, Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal have opted to stay despite obvious interest in them but things could change in the future.

The Japanese wonderkid deserves to play for a top club and a move to Liverpool would be perfect for him.

He could be the one to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield only time will tell if the club can get a deal done for him in the coming windows.