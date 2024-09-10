Club prepared to agree £146,000 a week terms to sign £67.5m Liverpool star – Report

For the past few weeks, one of the main topics of discussion surrounding Liverpool has been the futures of the trio – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three superstars see their current contracts expire next summer.

Of the three, the most important one for Liverpool to negotiate will be the contract of Trent.

The 25-year-old has a long future left in the game and is irreplaceable with what he brings to the table. This is the biggest headache the Reds have at the moment.

It doesn’t help that they have a Real Madrid-sized problem to contend with. We just covered a story yesterday that Trent has so far refused to sign a new deal. Could it be due to Los Blancos knocking on his door?

As per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are keen on signing Trent on a free transfer next season and are willing to offer him around £146,000 a week (9 million euros a season), which is lower than what he currently earns at Liverpool. However, he is expected to be offered a decent signing-on bonus.

Alexander-Arnold was valued at around £67.5m just this summer which means Liverpool could lose a multi-million pound asset for absolutely nothing next season.

This is not a good place to be in for any club and Michael Edwards will want to and must address this situation.

If there is one thing you can be sure about Liverpool, it is the fact that whatever conversations are happening behind the scenes will not come into the media spotlight. The club in all likelihood would already be talking to Trent.

Trent has won every major trophy with Liverpool and the club need to tug on his heartstrings to convince him to turn down a move to Madrid.

He is the future captain and let’s hope he snubs Real Madrid and decides to stay with the Reds for seasons to come.