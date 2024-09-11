Confirm – £25million “outstanding” star prepared to finally secure Liverpool exit

Liverpool struggled with their goalkeeping department during the early days of the Jurgen Klopp era but following Alisson’s arrival from AS Roma, the Brazilian has made himself an undisputed starter for the Reds.

Adrian was previously signed to deputize Alisson but he never looked comfortable when given chances during the South American’s absence.

So, Klopp opted to use Caoimhin Kelleher – who came through the Merseyside club’s youth system – and he even played numerous games last season due to the lengthy injury absence of Alisson and filled the 32-year-old’s void seamlessly.

Hence, Kelleher has been hoping to become the first-choice goalkeeper for Liverpool one day following Alisson’s departure. However after the Reds’ decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili, it seems like Liverpool don’t consider him good enough to become the first-choice goalkeeper going forward.

The Irish international has recently revealed that he wants to play regularly and considering it doesn’t look likely that he will get it at Anfield, he is finally prepared to leave the club.

He said:

“I think I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out.”

The Irishman will enter the final year of his current contract next summer so Liverpool would be looking to sell him next year to avoid losing him for free at the end of next season and he has been valued at £25m.

Kelleher has showcased that he has the ability to play regularly for any big Premier League team and Klopp even stated that he is an “outstanding” shot-stopper.

Therefore, it would be disappointing to see a talented player like him leave the club. Given he would drop down in the pecking order next season following Mamardashvili’s return from his loan, it would be the right decision to cash in on him. What do you think?