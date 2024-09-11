Liverpool willing to agree on good offer to secure £225,000 a week star exit – Report

Liverpool do business very differently to the other Premier League giants. The club believes in making the right transfers at smart prices.

They also always have an outlook towards the future and don’t just focus on the present success.

News – “Move could happen” – Insider reveals Liverpool update on signing £42million star

This is the reason that the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot has happened so seamlessly. The German boss rebuilt the squad last season and gave it in perfect shape for the Dutchman to take them to the next level.

One such move for the future that Liverpool have made this summer is Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili. He is currently with the La Liga club and will join the Reds next summer once this season concludes.

While Liverpool have managed to get their hands on one of the most talented young shot-stoppers in the world, this prompts the question – what next for Alisson Becker? The £225,000 a week star has been first-choice at Anfield for a long time now.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to secure an exit for Alisson Becker next summer and are willing to agree on a good offer for this transfer. The ideal scenario would be for a Saudi Pro League club to make a bid for him.

The 31-year-old still has a few years left at the top level and could decide to continue with Liverpool.

If he chooses to stay for one more season, the Reds could either opt to ease Giorgi Mamardashvili into the setup or loan him next term.

Regardless, the Georgian shot-stopper is the future at Anfield.

With a few more seasons of experience under his belt, he might be ready to take the mantle from Alisson at Liverpool and let’s see how the club plan out the future with the two goalkeepers.