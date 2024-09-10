Report – Liverpool determined to sign £50.6m Ex Forest player to replace star

Virgil van Dijk’s future has been a subject of attention in recent times as he has entered the final year of his current contract but hasn’t extended it yet.

Liverpool are said to be willing to tie the Dutchman down into a new contract and are preparing to offer a fresh deal to him with the defender also keen on staying at Anfield.

However, considering the center-back is set to turn 34 next year, the Merseysiders have already started exploring the market to sign a new defender as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Spanish outlet, Fichajes, states that Liverpool have identified Sevilla star, Loic Bade as a serious option to replace Van Dijk and are determined to acquire his service.

The 24-year-old has a £50.6m [€60m] release clause included in his current contract and Liverpool have the most persistent interest in signing him in the winter transfer window.

As per the media outlet, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed their interest in him, hence it won’t be easy for Arne Slot’s side to get any potential deal done for the Sevilla star.

In the 2022/23 season, Bade joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Stade Rennais but didn’t feature at all so he left the City Ground and signed for Sevilla on loan in the middle of the campaign.

Upon moving to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, he helped the Andalusian side win the Europa League and following that, the Spanish club made his loan move permanent in the summer.

Bade hasn’t been able to break into Didier Deschamps’ France squad yet but was a key part of Les Bleus in the Olympics and kept four clean-sheets in five starts, winning the Silver medal.

