“Move could happen” – Insider reveals Liverpool update on signing £42million star

Liverpool were one of the quieter clubs in the transfer window and weren’t necessarily linked with many names. Signings-wise, they only made two of which only one has joined the club so far – Italian winger Federico Chiesa.

Their other signing – Giorigi Mamardashvili will spend this term with Valencia to continue his development and will transfer to the club next summer.

One other player they had been linked with but a move never happened was Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. Liverpool had interest in signing the French winger but his injury history stopped them from pulling the trigger on a £42m deal.

The Les Bleus star was put on the transfer list by Bayern Munich but could not find a club to his liking until the end of the window, thereby resulting in him staying put.

As per Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, Bayern would be open to letting Coman leave in subsequent transfer windows. As quoted by Caught Offside, he has provided an update on the 28-year-old’s situation:

“If there will be a club willing to pay for him, and if it comes from the Premier League, I think both sides (Bayern and Coman) would be prepared to talk. There will always be rumours about Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, so there are clubs interested in Coman if he’s not injured. If he’s playing very well in the lead-up to winter, I think a move could happen, as Bayern wants to sell him.”

Coman offers an electrifying ability and the flexibility to operate on either wing. His track record includes a history of league victories, having missed out on the title just once throughout his entire professional career.

Moreover, the experienced star won the UEFA Champions League with the Bavarians in 2020 and scored the winning goal in the final against PSG.

Yes, his injury record is deplorable but on the right finances, this is a transfer that any club can consider making. When fit, Coman is brilliant and can wreak havoc on opposition defenses but, Liverpool must stay clear.

Having just signed Federico Chiesa, the Merseysiders are adequately staffed on both wings. Signing Coman would only give Arne Slot a problem of plenty.

The likes of Cody Gakpo deserve more game time and we must focus on making that happen rather than invest money in the Bayern winger, especially when we need a new number six and central defender.