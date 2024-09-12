Report – Midfielder prepared for ‘right’ transfer with Liverpool moving to sign him

Liverpool were keen on signing a new midfielder this summer and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad was reportedly their primary target.

However, following the Spaniard’s decision to remain at Reale Arena, the Reds didn’t opt to make a move for any alternative option to reinforce the midfield department.

The Reds will look to add a new midfielder next year and an interesting name has started emerging as a serious option.

GiveMeSport states that Liverpool are interested in Sunderland starlet, Chris Rigg, and they are currently keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop in January or next summer.

The 17-year-old is prepared to leave Sunderland at the ‘right’ time and if a right offer comes on the table for him and Liverpool are set to face tough competition. The report says Manchester City and Chelsea are also monitoring him at the moment and even Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been mentioned as potential suitors.

After coming through Sunderland’s youth system, the youngster made his senior debut last term, scoring twice in eight Championship starts.

The Black Cats have started the new campaign brilliantly with four wins in four games and Rigg featured in all of those encounters, starting three.

Rigg is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park and additionally, he can feature in the attacking third if needed.

Liverpool have provided the platform for several young talents to showcase their qualities at the highest level with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley being among them.

All of them have now established themselves as key first-team players and Chriss Rigg would also have a similar pathway if he were to move to Anfield next year.