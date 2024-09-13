Liverpool ready to finally agree £78million deal with star – Report

Liverpool are dealing with an unwanted headache ahead of next summer, which is to deal with the contractual situations of three superstars – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three players see their contracts expire in 2025.

Of the three, the most important contract for the Reds to renew will undoubtedly be the 25-year-old Englishman’s.

He is the youngest of the crop and has the biggest future in the game. The other two players are 33 and 32 respectively.

Negotiations with Trent seem to be going on for a long time now without any clear idea. Now, as per TBR Football, Liverpool are finally ready to agree on a new five-year contract with the club with a contract of around £300,000 per week on the table. He currently earns around £180,000 per week at the club.

This would mean that the English defender would earn around £78m should he spend his five seasons at Anfield.

For a player of Trent’s caliber, such wages are surely worth it and Liverpool must not think twice before sealing a deal. The report says the Reds are confident they will be able to get the deal over the line.

This contract would put Alexander-Arnold in almost same bracket as Mohamed Salah, considering the Egyptian earns £350,000 a week at Anfield. Giving your future first-team captain the highest bracket is certainly justified and the Reds don’t need to have any second thoughts.

Ultimately, it could all come down to the finer details but being a Liverpool boy through and through, Trent might want to extend his association with the club just as much as the club wants to extend it with him.

It could be a matter of time before he puts pen-to-paper on a new deal at Merseyside. It would be a great day for Liverpool fans should it come, and let’s hope the club don’t make us wait long for the announcement to happen.