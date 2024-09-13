Club move around to reach pre-agreement to sign £9.4m a year Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool have started the new season brilliantly under the new manager, Arne Slot, as they have won all three of the Premier League games thus far, conceding zero goals.

So, the early signs suggest that the Reds could mount a title charge this term but the thing that could derail their potential title march is the uncertainty surrounding the future of several of their big stars.

News – Report – Midfielder prepared for ‘right’ transfer with Liverpool moving to sign him

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have entered the final year of their respective current deals and haven’t extended it yet.

Therefore, the players can agree on pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January and Liverpool are reportedly keen on preventing this scenario from happening by tying them down into new deals before that.

However, The Express states that Real Madrid have already started moving around Trent to agree on a pre-contract agreement with the Liverpool star in January.

The defender already earns around £180,000-a-week (£9.4m-per-year) in salary with the Reds but if he were to join Los Blancos for free then he would earn a ‘blockbuster pay rise’ and signing on bonus.

The report says the prospect of teaming up with a good friend in Jude Bellingham could persuade Trent to quit his boyhood club and join Real Madrid and he might not opt to accept Liverpool proposal unless he knows how much the Spanish giants are willing to offer.

It would be a huge blow for Liverpool if they fail to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold – whose prime years are still ahead of him.

The lure of Real Madrid could turn out to be too difficult for Liverpool to persuade the defender to stay at Anfield and Los Blancos generally manage to sign the target that they badly want.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the 25-year-old.