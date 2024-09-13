Player reveals he actually agreed transfer to Liverpool in summer

Liverpool completed the signings of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer transfer window.

The Georgian shot stopper will join from next season, on the other hand, the Italian winger immediately moved from Juventus. As per reports, the Reds were close to signing another winger but the deal collapsed at the end.

News – Liverpool really want to sign £325,000 a week French playmaker – Report

Last month, as per DAZN journalist, Kery Ruiz, Mexican international, Cesar Huerta, was close to signing for Liverpool. Now, the player has himself revealed that he agreed a move to the Anfield club. He said (via ESPN)

“There was an issue, I had my suitcase ready (to join Liverpool), but it fell through because of an issue. I know it’s a train that only comes once.”

Huerta, whose current contract has a release clause of £4.2million (5 million euros) said that there were internal issues with the clubs involved that did now allow him to complete his move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old attacker, directly contributed in 21 goals in all competitions for Pumas last season and this term, so far, he has netted 2 goals and provided an assist in 5 starts.

Huerta has made 11 appearance thus far for the senior international side. He made two appearances at the Copa America in the summer and in the recent international break, he found the net as Mexico defeated New Zealand 3-0.

The stats are not bad and in all fairness, an amount of just £4.2million is a huge bargain for a player who is set to enter his peak years.

Will Cesar Huerta get another chance to join Liverpool in future? Only time will tell.