Liverpool really want to sign £325,000 a week French playmaker – Report

With the future of Mohamed Salah up in the air, Liverpool are linked with a number of top wingers and once again, the name of Ousmane Dembele is in the lime light.

Back in 2016, the French international rejected the chance to join Klopp at Anfield and instead opted to move to Borussia Dortmund.

After a brilliant campaign with BvB, Barcelona broke the bank to sign the Les Bleus star in order to replace Brazilian international, Neymar, at the Nou Camp.

Unfortunately, the World Cup winning playmaker proved to be highly injury prone in Spain and spent majority of his time on the treatment table.

Last summer, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain and directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions and this term, the £325,000 a week star has so far scored a goal and provided three assists in the opening three league games for Enrique.

As per a story covered by Spanish source, TDF, today, Ousmane Dembele has not ruled out a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are one of the sides who really want to secure his signature.

The media outlet have mentioned that the likes of Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle United and Man United are also interested in luring the PSG star.

As per TDF information, his agent has already been in touch with the Premier League sides to know their willingness to hire Dembele and has received a positive response.

He is a talented attacker, who does not have a weak foot and a versatile star, who can play in multiple offensive positions.

Liverpool can benefit from the qualities of 27-year-old Ousmane Dembele but in all fairness, keeping in view his injury and disciplinary record, the Reds should stay away from signing him. What do you think?