Liverpool ready to bid over £33.8m to sign £50.7m Real Madrid star – Report

Liverpool and Real Madrid are seemingly looking to pluck stars from one another as it has recently been reported that Los Blancos are looking to hire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent next year.

Now, the Reds have expressed their interest in the Spanish giants’ one of the star players.

News – Liverpool really want to sign £325,000 a week French playmaker – Report

With Mohamed Salah’s long-term future currently uncertain as he has entered the final year of his current contract, the Merseysiders are seemingly exploring the market to sign a potential replacement for him.

The player, who is on Liverpool radar is Brahim Diaz. Catalan outlet, Nacional, has reported that Liverpool are very interested in the Moroccan and are ready to submit a bid of more than £33.8m[€40m] for him.

It has been reported that Real Madrid value Brahim Diaz at around £50.7m[€60m] so Liverpool may have to pay more than the above fee to hire his services.

The report says having found it difficult to get regular game-time at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu this season following Kylian Mbappe and Endrick’s arrival, the 25-year-old is open to leaving to play regular first team football.

Last season, Diaz directly made 15 goal contributions in 18 league starts. This term, he has already scored once and provided an assist but has only started in a single match. In that contest versus Las Palmas, he was taken off at the interval.

In the September international break, Diaz found the back of the net in a 4-1 victory over Gabon for Morocco in an AFCON qualifying fixture and also scored the winner versus Lesotho.

The former Manchester City man is a versatile player as he can effectively play as a CAM and also on the right flank. Would he be an Salah ideal replacement?

Have your say – Should Liverpool sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid to strengthen their attack?