Liverpool prepare to beat competition to secure signing of £110million star – report

Liverpool started the new era under the new manager, Arne Slot, with three consecutive victories in the Premier League.

However, they endured a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the league last weekend before bouncing back immediately by defeating AC Milan 3-1 in the opening Champions League fixture last night.

News – Liverpool prepare moves to finally seal signings they failed to complete – report

Therefore, the Anfield faithful can be optimistic about the future under Slot after experiencing the early glimpses.

It is necessary to keep refreshing the squad to continue fighting for big silverware year after year and having not mande many new additions this summer, Liverpool have seemingly already started planning about bolstering the squad next year.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on making a potential swoop to purchase Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old will enter the final year of his current contract next summer and the Bavarians are willing to tie him down into a new long-term contract to keep the vultures away.

However, Bayern Munich’s director of sport, Max Ebrel, has recently accepted that it would be ‘difficult’ to agree on a new deal with the German international.

His current wage is £90,000-a-week but he is demanding a huge salary hike to sign his next contract and wants around £300,000-a-week. So, the Liverpool will have to treble his wages to persuade Musiala to move to Anfield.

The report says Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also looking to hire the youngster – who is valued at around £110m – if he doesn’t sign an extension at Allianz Arena and Liverpool are prepare to beat the competition to secure his signing.

The German is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the number ten role and the left-wing position. He has already made eight goal contributions in seven games for club and country this season, scoring three goals and notching up five assists.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £110m to sign Jamal Musiala next year?