Report – Liverpool now want to sign £25million attacker from Spain

With Mohamed Salah’s future up in the air, Liverpool are linked with a number of right wingers and the latest name in the lime light is Viktor Tsygankov.

As per an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, the Reds want to lure the Ukrainian attacker and are also interested in his Girona team-mate, Miguel Gutierrez.

News – Liverpool prepare to beat competition to secure signing of £110million star – report

As per the news source, the Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch Viktor Tsygankov in last night’s Champions League contest against Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions won the contest 1-0 in France.

The 26-year-old winger was brilliant for Girona in the last campaign and helped them earn a place in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in the club’s history.

The former Dynamo Kyiv star started 26 games in the Spanish La Liga and directly contributed in 15 goals (8 goals and 7 assists). Moreover, he was able to find the net once at the European Championships in Germany.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, thus far, Tsygankov, has netted a goal and registered an assist in four league appearances. In the recently concluded international break, he provided an assist in the defeat against Czechia.

His current contract with Girona is due to expire in 2027, it has a release clause of £25million (30 million euros) and Dynamo will receive 50 percent of any sale amount.

The question is, is Viktor Tsygankov good enough to replace Salah at Liverpool? The Egyptian directly contributed in 39 goals last season and already has 3 goals and 3 assists to his name this term.

He has been one of the most consistent playmakers in the world and only a world class player can take his place at Anfield.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £25million to sign Viktor Tsygankov?