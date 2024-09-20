Liverpool ‘seriously’ consider offering surprise deal to sign £576,000 a year midfielder – Report

Strengthening the midfield department was on Liverpool’s agenda this summer and they made a concrete approach to sign Real Sociedad ace, Martin Zubimendi.

However, following the Spaniard’s decision to remain at Reale Arena, the Reds didn’t go for any alternative options. It has recently been reported that hiring a new holding midfielder is still on their plan but they aren’t aiming to revive their interest in Zubimendi.

Now, a surprise name has emerged as a key target for Liverpool and the player is former Manchester United academy graduate, Angel Gomes.

As per GiveMeSport, Liverpool are ‘seriously’ considering signing the midfielder – whose current contract with LOSC Lille will expire at the end of this season. Hence, Arne Slot’s side can agree pre-contract agreement with him in January if he doesn’t extend his deal with Les Dogues over the next few months.

The report says Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Man Utd are also in this race but while the Magpies are outsiders in this race, the Red Devils’ interest isn’t that strong. Therefore, Spurs are the main obstacle for Liverpool in getting any potential deal done for Gomes.

The 24-year-old currently earns £576,000-a-year in salary at Stade Pierre Mauroy and agreeing on a deal to sign him as a free agent wouldn’t be an issue for Liverpool from a financial point of view.

The midfielder is a talented player and is comfortable playing anywhere across the center of the park. He helped Lille qualify for the Champions League last season and also made his debut for the England national team earlier this month.

However, it is a rare sight that a former Man Utd player is featuring for Liverpool and vice versa due to their fierce rivalry.

Gomes spent well over a decade at Old Trafford before leaving the club so it would be a huge surprise if Liverpool eventually lure him to Anfield.