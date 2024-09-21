One big change – Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Bournemouth

If there is one thing that we have been able to understand about Arne Slot in his first few matches as Liverpool manager, it is that he valued continuity in team selection.

The Dutch coach has hardly made changes to the XI unless absolutely necessary.

News – Player now ready to sign for Liverpool after refusing triple-your-money deal – Report

It has worked for the most part with Liverpool coming up with three wins and one loss in four Premier League games and it is likely to be the path that he threads in as his side comes face-to-face with Bournemouth, looking to bounce back from the loss.

Slot made a few changes for the game against AC Milan midweek, bringing in Cody Gakpo for Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson.

Let’s take a look at how we think the Dutch coach could set his team up against Bournemouth.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Bournemouth

It is in the goal that one major change is expected. Slot has confirmed that Alisson Becker is a doubt for the game against Andoni Iraola’s side and in his absence, Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to step in between the sticks.

Andy Robertson is expected to reclaim his place from Tsimikas with the rest of the backline staying put. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are likely to continue as the starting centre-back pairing with Trent Alexander-Arnold starting from the right.

There is no reason to disrupt the impressive midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, with Dominic Szoboszlai ahead of them in the #10 playmaking role. From the right, Mohamed Salah is nailed in to start as well.

Despite an impressive start to the season from the left, Arne Slot could choose to continue with Cody Gakpo against the Cherries following his impressive performance against AC Milan midweek. Darwin Nunez’s wait for his first start of the season is set to continue with Diogo Jota completing the forward line.

After the shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last week, Liverpool will be keen to bounce back against Bournemouth who sometimes can be a tricky customer to face. Let’s wait and see how the Reds perform and how they line up against the Cherries.