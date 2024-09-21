Liverpool plan strategic deal to sign £40million+ international – Report

Succession planning is very important in club football, especially for clubs of the magnitude of Liverpool.

Yet, most clubs don’t actively involve themselves in planning for replacements as much as the Reds have in recent years.

News – Liverpool ‘seriously’ consider offering surprise deal to sign £576,000 a year midfielder – Report

Just this summer, Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as a market opportunity and a future replacement for Alisson Becker who is into his 30s and could be leaving the club in the near future. Similarly, maybe, it’s time they look at a replacement for Andy Robertson.

The Scottish international is 30 years old and still has two years left at the top most level if not more. That said, it would be good for to have a clear plan for the future and one player Liverpool have looked at repeatedly, as per Team Talk, is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are planning a strategic deal to sign the 20-year-old in the future despite interest from the likes of Manchester United. The Reds collided against Cherries earlier today and it would have given the scouts an opportunity to keep an eye on Kerkez.

The report adds that Bournemouth resisted the tempted to sell Kerkez this summer and that a fee of over £40m would have been needed to even make them turn their heads. That said, one person who is making heads turn is the 20-year-old.

Despite his relatively young age, he is already a regular in the Premier League. He has represented Hungary at the senior-most level 21 times and could already be ready to make the next big step of his career.

Should Milos Kerkez move to Liverpool, he is unlikely to have issues settling down, thanks to the presence of Hungary superstar Dominic Szoboszlai.

This is a transfer that makes a lot of sense on paper and let’s see if they get this over the line in the transfer windows to come.